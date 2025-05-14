Clark: You Light Will Never Dim – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described late Edwin Kiagbodo Clark as a nationalist and fearless advocate for equity and justice.

Naija News reports that Jonathan stated this on Tuesday at the burial ceremony of the late leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, in his country home in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Jonathan said Clark’s legacy would remain alive in the hearts he touched and the history of the country.

“Chief (Dr.) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, a great nationalist and fearless advocate for equity and justice, whose mortal remains were committed to Mother Earth.

“Chief Clark was an extraordinary activist and social reformer; a unifying force in a time of division and a formidable bridge where others built high walls.

“Pa Clark, your journey on earth may have ended, but your light will never dim. You will live on in our hearts, in our history, and in the continuing journey towards the Nigeria you so deeply desired,” he said.

On his part, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, said the former Federal Commissioner for Information cannot be replaced.

“Ijaw Nation has lost a voice. He is simply irreplaceable!” Douye said.

Speaking, Bayelsa West Senator, Seriake Dickson, said the Ijaw nation is proud of late Clark. He stated that he was an iconic leader and a statesman.

“Pa Clark is clearly an iconic leader and statesman. We were all pleased and proud of what he did for all of us and for our country. It was a befitting tribute that all of us were here and that all through the week several tributes have been paid deserving to his memory.

“It was for people like Pa Clark that my government also, as part of the Ijaw Cultural Revival Programme, designed and built the Ijaw Heroes Memorial Park, which is not just a cemetery but a place of history, and Pa clark rightly deserves a place.

“That was where I brought the bones of Major Isaac Adaka Boro after 50 years and properly buried it there, that’s where we have a mausoleum built for all our heroes — Harold Dappa-Biriye, Melford Okilo, Ernest Ikoli, General Owoye Azazi, and all others,” he stated.