Tinubu Meets PANDEF Leaders In Aso Rock, Observes Minute Silence For Edwin Clark

President Bola Tinubu is currently holding a high-level meeting with leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which commenced at 4:15 p.m. following Tinubu’s arrival, is expected to address key issues affecting the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

As the meeting began, President Tinubu requested that a minute of silence be observed in honor of the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, who passed away in February.

Clark, who was the founder and convener of PANDEF, was a prominent voice in the advocacy for resource control, environmental justice, and development in the Niger Delta.

Naija News gathered that PANDEF is attending the meeting with a large delegation, including former governors, senior politicians, traditional rulers, and key regional stakeholders.

Among those at the meeting on PANDEF’s entourage are King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Chairman, Board of Trustees of PANDEF; Obong Victor Attah, Co-Chairman, Board of Trustees of PANDEF; Ambassador Godknows Igali, National Chairman of PANDEF; Senator Seriake Dickson; Professor Mike Ozakhome; former Cross River State governor, Mr Liyel Imoke; former Rivers Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru; former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Timi Alaibe.

Others are Jaja of Opobo, Professor Dandeson Jaja; Senator Ita Enang; Senator Bassey Henshaw; Mrs Ibim Semenitari, former acting Managing Director of the NDDC; Uche Secondus; Senator Andrew Uchendu; National Coordinator of Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSTCOM, Okareme Maikpobi; Niger Delta activist, Ms Ann-Kio Briggs; spokesman of PANDEF, Chief Obiwevbi Ominimini.

Also attending are the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare; and other aides of the President.