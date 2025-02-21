Atiku Leads El-Rufai, Others On Condolence Visit To Edwin Clark’s Family (Video)

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday joined ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar on a condolence visit to the family of the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, who passed away on February 17, 2025, at the age of 97.

Atiku shared a video of the visit on 𝕏, expressing his condolences and praying for the bereaved family.

“Today, I led a delegation that included the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, @elrufai, on a condolence visit to the family of foremost statesman and nationalist, Chief Edwin Clark,” Atiku wrote.

He described Clark’s passing as a loss not only to his immediate family and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) but to Nigeria as a whole.

“The best way to immortalise him is for our leaders to promote unity and inclusiveness for which he lived and died,” Atiku added.

El-Rufai Commends Atiku’s Economic Leadership

During the visit, El-Rufai acknowledged Atiku’s pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s economic policies under former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

“Nobody gives Vice President Atiku Abubakar the credit for leading economic policy-making under the Obasanjo administration. Many of the things that we did…were under his leadership,” El-Rufai, who served as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory during the Obasanjo era, remarked.

Clark, a revered nationalist and advocate for the Niger Delta, was known for his relentless pursuit of unity and inclusiveness in governance. Atiku reiterated that his contributions to Nigeria should serve as a guiding principle for leaders seeking to foster national cohesion.

