Retract You Statement – Gov Okpebholo Tells Peter Obi

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has told Peter Obi to retract the statement he made concerning his election.

Naija News reports that the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party on Wednesday said democracy has died in Nigeria.

Speaking at a memorial lecture for late Edwin Clark, Obi cited the Edo governorship election, stating the person declared the winner did not win the election.

In a statement, released by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, on Thursday, Okpebholo, warned Obi against making statements that could destroy the nation’s hard-won democracy.

He stated that the state’s last governorship election was transparent, free and fair and represented the voice of the Edo people.

He said: “The Edo State Governorship Election was conducted by the highest standards of electoral integrity, as observed by both local and international observers. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ensured a level playing field, and the process was widely acknowledged as credible.

“Mr. Obi’s pronouncements are not supported by any credible evidence and appear to be driven by political expediency rather than a genuine concern for democratic principles. Regrettably, a figure of his standing would choose to undermine the democratic process with such baseless allegations.

“The Edo State Government urges Mr. Obi to retract his statements and respect the mandate freely given by the people of Edo State. We implore him to contribute constructively to the nation’s democratic discourse rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric.

“The peace and stability of Edo State are paramount, and Governor Monday Okpebholo will not allow anyone to jeopardise the hard-earned democratic gains made so far. The people of Edo State have spoken, and their voice must be respected.”