I Look Better After My Suspension, I Have Peace – Fubara Reveals Only Reason He Wants To Return As Governor

The embattled governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has stated that the only reason he is interested in returning as governor of the state is because of those individuals, like the late Edwin Clark, who have made sacrifices for him.

He stated that since he was suspended he has experienced peace and now looks better physically.

Fubara, however, acknowledged the immense support he had received from many people and emphasised the importance of standing by those who have made sacrifices for him.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a Night of Tributes organised by the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum in honour of the late elder statesman, Clark.

The event took place at the Royal House of Grace Church in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Fubara warned that the solemn occasion should not be misinterpreted, especially in light of some politically charged comments made by earlier speakers and clergy.

Fubara said, “If I had my way, I wouldn’t want to return.

“But many people, including the late Chief Clark, have made sacrifices for me. That’s why I must stand by them.”

Reacting to comments made by some speakers, Fubara expressed concern that the event might be misrepresented as a political rally targeting his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, and President Tinubu. He urged speakers to exercise restraint.

He said, “This is my first time speaking publicly since the events of March 18.

“I’ve attended several gatherings, but I’ve been careful with my words. When the mood of an event doesn’t align with my beliefs, I feel uncomfortable—because many of you don’t truly understand the situation.

“I had to be here because Pa Clark was special to me. My presence today is the most significant contribution I can make to honour him.”

He cautioned that the event’s focus should remain on paying tribute to the late Pa Clark and not veer into political territory.

“This programme is a tribute to Pa Clark. It’s not about Sim Fubara.

“Even though I respect the message from the bishop, today is not the time for political declarations. Otherwise, people will leave here saying Fubara gathered his supporters to attack the minister or the President. That’s not my mission.

“Do you think I’m even interested in going back? Just look at me—I look better now. I have peace. If I had my way, I wouldn’t go back there. ” he added.

Fubara emphasised that not every battle is worth fighting and urged the public to ask whether he truly desires to return to power.

“Inasmuch as we must stand with those who made sacrifices for us, that doesn’t mean we should start shooting blindly. Let us stay focused,” he advised

He reiterated that the gathering was to honour Pa Clark and urged participants to reflect on the late statesman’s legacy of peace, justice, and selfless service.