Okpebholo Mourns Edwin Clark, Describes Him As A True Treasure

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Edwin Clark, a revered statesman, former National Commissioner for Information and a worthy leader of the South South.

Naija News reports that Clark died on Monday at the age of 97. His death was confirmed by a family representative, Prof. C. C. Clark, on Tuesday.

Expressing his condolences via a statement by Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor stated that the deceased contribution to social justice has left an indelible mark in the country’s history.

The statement reads, “Today, Edo State mourns the loss of a true giant,” said Governor Okpebholo.

“Edwin Clark dedicated his life to the service of our region and our nation. His contributions as an advocate for education and a champion of social justice have left an indelible mark on our history. He was a man of integrity, vision, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of our society.

“He was a mentor to many, and his guidance and counsel will be deeply missed. He inspired generations of public servants, young leaders, and community members to strive for excellence and to serve with dedication.

“Edwin Clark’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he had on everyone. We have lost a true treasure, but we are grateful for the time we had with him and the invaluable contributions he made.”