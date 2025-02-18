PANDEF Leader, Edwin Clark Is Dead

Elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has passed away at the age of 97.

According to Vanguard, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) leader died on Monday night, as confirmed in an official statement released by his family.

The statement, signed by Prof. C. C. Clark, read: “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday 17th February, 2025. The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.”

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has confirmed the passing of Chief Senator Dr. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON, a respected national leader and elder statesman.

Chief Clark passed away peacefully in Abuja on the evening of Monday, February 17, 2025, at the age of 97, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

The announcement was made through a statement signed by Olorogun (Sir) Obiuwevbi Ominimini, Ph.D., PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary and Spokesman.

It was jointly issued by Professor College Clark of the Clark-Fuludu-Bakederemo family in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, and Ambassador Dr. Godknows Igali, OON, PANDEF’s National Chairman.

Describing his passing as the fall of a “mighty Iroko tree,” the statement reflected on Chief Clark’s immense contributions to public service, politics, and community development over the past 75 years.

A distinguished lawyer, activist, and politician, Chief Edwin Clark was a prominent figure in the South-South region and a strong advocate for the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

As the founder of PANDEF and a co-leader of the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), he championed justice, equality, and human rights throughout his lifetime.

Renowned for his fearless defense of marginalized communities, Chief Clark dedicated his life to creating a more just and equitable society.

His impact extended beyond politics into education and legal advocacy, where he played a role in establishing multiple educational institutions.

“Pa Clark was indeed a towering figure in Nigeria, known for his tireless advocacy for justice and human rights,” the statement read. “His brilliant mind and generous spirit will continue to inspire future generations to strive for a more just and compassionate society.”

As he departs just months before his 98th birthday, PANDEF drew comfort from the biblical verse Acts 13:36:

“After he had served the purpose of God in his own generation, he fell asleep and was allowed to rest.”

Naija News reports that Clark’s passing follows the recent death of Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, who died at the age of 96.

The family noted that further details regarding his funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.