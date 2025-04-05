Which One Be All These Rubbish? – Comedian Ushbebe Blasts Natasha Osawaru, Calls For Prayer For 2Baba

Nigerian comedian, Justice Nuagbe, popularly known as Ushbebe, has frowned at how legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, follows his new partner cum Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, around like a schoolboy.

Naija News reports that Ushbebe, in a video making the rounds online, alluded there is more to 2Baba’s relationship with Natasha than love, urging the music icon to free himself from the lawmaker’s grip.

The comedian also called for national prayers 2Baba, adding that keeping silent is difficult for him.

He said, “I like minding my business but on this particular issue, I have to speak up. Which one be all these rubbish na? Which one be all these see finish na? You go dey hold legends hand, dey carry am waka like person wey you wan go drop for school. Let’s just call for prayers for legend o!

“Dem go hold legends hand dey carry am waka like tata wey dem wan go drop for school. Legend supposed be legend o, 2Face free yourself. Emancipate yourself o! I like keep quiet before but [dis one] go hard me.”

Recall that 2Face’s mother, Rose Idibia, had also pleaded with Natasha Osawaru to free her son, claiming that the singer may not be acting in his right mind.

She urged the lawmaker to remove the beads she put on 2Baba’s neck and hand.