Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 12th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 12th March, 2025

President Bola Tinubu, addressing political leaders from the South-South on Tuesday in Abuja, emphasised the critical need for adherence to the rule of law in Rivers State to ensure lasting peace and prosperity.

During a meeting with representatives and leaders of the Niger Delta under the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), President Tinubu reiterated that respect for the judiciary is crucial in upholding democracy and fostering harmony.

The President advised the leaders to be more broadminded, selfless and focused on the larger vision of salvaging the region, politically and economically, by insisting that the judiciary’s interpretations of the Constitution be respected.

The President said stakeholders must make sacrifices for the state to move forward by recognising the Constitution.

Naija News reports that Tinubu stated this on Tuesday when he received leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Tinubu said he had foreseen the current situation and urged them to return home and work for peace while upholding the rule of law.

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed that the government of the day is responsible for the crisis rocking the opposition parties in the country.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai made the claim in a viral video online while addressing some members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The Ex-Governor stated that the trend of jumping from one court to another is all designed to distract the opposition party leadership from focusing on their own functions.

According to El-Rufai, some people have been contracted to cause problems in the opposition parties.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, oversaw the demolition of sections of the Gishiri community in Katampe District, Abuja.

Speaking during the exercise, Wike stated that the affected structures were built along a designated road corridor, making the demolition necessary after residents failed to relocate despite prior warnings.

He recalled that the FCT Administration had awarded a contract for the construction of a dual carriageway from Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, by NICON Junction, to Wole Soyinka Way, with a completion target set for May.

According to him, funds for compensation had been provided, along with an alternative relocation site for the affected residents.

However, he expressed disappointment that despite these provisions, many residents refused to accept compensation and relocate, thereby delaying the project.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has further expressed her grievances against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and reported her suspension to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Naija News reports that the Senate suspended the lawmaker rom Kogi State last week, alleging that she breached its regulations shortly after she filed a petition against Senate President Akpabio.

Natasha, representing Kogi Central at the upper chamber of the national assembly, characterized the Senate’s decision as “unlawful” and indicative of the challenges faced by women in Nigeria.

At the IPU, Senator Natasha said, “I come with a heavy heart from Nigeria. But first, I’d like to apologize to Honorable Kathila Obara. I [0.6s] am not here to bring shame to our country. I am here to seek help for the women of Nigeria.

“Again, my name is Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Five days ago, on the 6th of March, 2025, I was suspended. As a senator, I was suspended illegally because I submitted a petition of sexual harassment against the president of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.”

The House of Representatives has instructed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to mandate internet service providers to block access to all websites that host pornographic and obscene content.

Naija News reports that the directive also mandates the NCC to compel all internet service providers to prevent access to such content without delay.

The motion, sponsored by Dalhatu Tafoki, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Katsina State, was debated and passed during Tuesday’s plenary session.

While presenting the motion, Tafoki highlighted that cyber pornography had become a growing global issue and that Nigeria had yet to take sufficient measures to address it.

He emphasized that Nigeria is a “highly religious country” where major faiths prohibit nudity and obscene content.

Tafoki further pointed out that several nations across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East had enacted strict laws banning pornography.

Citing warnings from psychologists and sociologists, the lawmaker stressed the potential dangers of pornography, stating that it could lead to adultery, prostitution, and addiction.

Veteran journalist and former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has asserted that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar remains the only Nigerian politician capable of challenging President Bola Tinubu.

Momodu stated that other politicians, including Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, lack the courage to face Tinubu.

He also predicted that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, would eventually be abandoned by the president after serving his political purpose.

Addressing why he does not support President Tinubu despite their past relationship, Momodu explained, “Yes, he helped me in the past, but I have also done a lot for him before. He’s a very kindhearted, generous person, but politics? I cannot stand anything that suggests that your word is law and nobody dares challenge it. Even Baba Awolowo, people argued with him.”

A faction of the apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has labelled former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a political leper.

Naija News reports that the group was reacting to El-Rufai’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a statement on Tuesday by its National Spokesperson, Chinenyeze Thompson Ohia, Ohanaeze described the former governor as an entity whose presence is not only detrimental to the SDP but one that embodies the very principles of discord and marginalization that have plagued Nigeria.

According to the group, El-Rufai’s administration was characterized by a pervasive atmosphere of violence and persecution affecting both the Igbo community and Christians in Kaduna.

It claimed that under his administration from 2015 to 2023, Igbo and Christian communities endured unspeakable hardships, including but not limited to targeted killings, systemic oppression, and a profound sense of insecurity.

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro, has dismissed the rumours of fathering the daughter of Big Brother Naija Star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson.

Naija News reports that Nengi recently announced that she welcomed her first child in February.

Spyro, who has previously revealed that he has a crush on Nengi, shared a photo of the reality TV star on his Instagram page, congratulating her on the new baby’s arrival.

However, Spyro’s congratulatory post sparked speculation that he was the newborn baby’s father.

Reacting to the speculation via his Instagram story on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner wrote, “Nigerians, very ignorant set. Exactly why the rich get richer and the poor get poorer… But then again, what do I even know? Congratulations again, my Nengs.”

At least three Arsenal players may face potential suspensions ahead of their upcoming quarter-final clash against either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners are well-positioned to advance to the last eight, leading PSV 7-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie. Mikel Arteta’s squad will play the second leg at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Martinelli, and Raheem Sterling are currently on two yellow cards in the competition, meaning they could miss the next match if they receive another booking.

According to UEFA regulations, players who accumulate three yellow cards before the Champions League semi-finals will serve a one-game suspension. However, any yellow cards will be reset after the quarter-finals.

Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle has officially announced his final roster of 23 players for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles selection reflects a blend of experienced internationals and emerging talents, aimed at securing Nigeria’s place in the upcoming World Cup.

The squad features goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali from Chippa United in South Africa and Kayode Bankole of Remo Stars. Both goalkeepers have demonstrated commendable skill and resilience in their respective leagues.

In defence, the roster includes seasoned players such as William Ekong, representing Al-Kholood FC in Saudi Arabia, along with Calvin Bassey from Fulham FC and Olaoluwa Aina of Nottingham Forest, both playing in the competitive English Premier League.

The squad also welcomes Bruno Onyemaechi from Olympiacos in Greece, Bright Osayi-Samuel of Fenerbahce in Turkey, and the Czech Republic-based defender Igoh Ogbu from SK Slavia Prague, who all contribute diverse experiences to the backline.

The midfield is fortified by prominent talents such as Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City and Alex Iwobi from Fulham FC, both known for their tactical intelligence and playmaking abilities.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.