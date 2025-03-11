‘You Are A Political Leper; You Must Apologise’ – Ohanaeze Fires El-Rufai For Defecting To SDP

A faction of the apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has labelled former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a political leper.

Naija News reports that the group was reacting to El-Rufai’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a statement on Tuesday by its National Spokesperson, Chinenyeze Thompson Ohia, Ohanaeze described the former governor as an entity whose presence is not only detrimental to the SDP but one that embodies the very principles of discord and marginalization that have plagued Nigeria.

According to the group, El-Rufai’s administration was characterized by a pervasive atmosphere of violence and persecution affecting both the Igbo community and Christians in Kaduna.

It claimed that under his administration from 2015 to 2023, Igbo and Christian communities endured unspeakable hardships, including but not limited to targeted killings, systemic oppression, and a profound sense of insecurity.

Ohanaeze said: “It is incumbent upon El-Rufai to seek public pardon for these egregious acts. He owes an apology not only to the Nigerian people but, more specifically, to the Christian leaders and Igbo communities who suffered disproportionately during his administration.

“Moreover, we demand that El-Rufai be transparent regarding the circumstances surrounding the spate of killings in Southern Kaduna throughout his governorship. It is no longer acceptable for him to remain reticent on matters that have inflicted lasting trauma on innocent lives. He must also publicly disavow his prior declarations—especially those made in 2023—wherein he proudly articulated an agenda centered around Islamic and Muslim political dominance. Such admissions serve to divide rather than unify, perpetuating a dangerous narrative that threatens the coexistence of Nigeria’s diverse communities.”

According to the group, Nigerians, particularly Igbo, expect El-Rufai to clarify the particulars of his administration’s complicity in the escalating violence and insecurity—an escalation that has left deep scars on many.

It stated that until such time as he provides a meaningful and detailed explanation, he will rightly be perceived as a political leper and as a significant liability to any political party associated with him, especially the SDP.

The statement said: “We recognize the coalition of opposition leaders that are rallying around the SDP as a potential contender against the ruling party in the upcoming 2027 elections. However, let it be stated unequivocally: any political calculus that does not prioritize an Igbo and Christian presidential candidate for the SDP is fundamentally flawed and doomed to fail. If leaders within this coalition believe they can sideline the Southeast by promoting a Northern presidential candidate with an Igbo as a running mate, then they are grievously mistaken. Such an arrangement is “dead on arrival,” and the Igbo community will not consent to being relegated to mere support roles in a system established to govern us.

“Furthermore, Ohanaeze Ndigbo affirms its unwavering commitment to the continuation of a Southern presidency until at least 2031, guided by the gentlemen’s agreements concerning the rotation of power between the North and the South. The notion that the country could endure an uninterrupted eight-year Northern presidency under former President Muhammadu Buhari (2015-2023) only to dismiss the rights of the South moving forward is utterly intolerable. Any attempts to undermine this fundamental understanding will be met with rigorous resistance from a populace increasingly unified in demand of justice and equity.”