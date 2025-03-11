“Atiku Is The Only One Who Is Not Afraid Of Tinubu” – Dele Momodu

Veteran journalist and former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has asserted that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar remains the only Nigerian politician capable of challenging President Bola Tinubu.

Momodu stated that other politicians, including Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, lack the courage to face Tinubu.

He also predicted that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, would eventually be abandoned by the president after serving his political purpose.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, Momodu remarked, “Atiku is the only one today who is not afraid of Tinubu. Every other person cannot face him, including Mr Peter Obi that was used by Atiku [in 2019].”

He further claimed, “Wike, I have no doubts, they [the presidency] will use him and dump him.”

Addressing why he does not support President Tinubu despite their past relationship, Momodu explained, “Yes, he helped me in the past, but I have also done a lot for him before. He’s a very kindhearted, generous person, but politics? I cannot stand anything that suggests that your word is law and nobody dares challenge it. Even Baba Awolowo, people argued with him.”