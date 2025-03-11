BREAKING: Senator Natasha Takes Fresh Action Over Her Suspension [See Details]

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has further expressed her grievances against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and reported her suspension to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Naija News reports that the Senate suspended the lawmaker rom Kogi State last week, alleging that she breached its regulations shortly after she filed a petition against Senate President Akpabio.

Natasha, representing Kogi Central at the upper chamber of the national assembly, characterized the Senate’s decision as “unlawful” and indicative of the challenges faced by women in Nigeria.

At the IPU, Senator Natasha said, “I come with a heavy heart from Nigeria. But first, I’d like to apologize to Honorable Kathila Obara. I [0.6s] am not here to bring shame to our country. I am here to seek help for the women of Nigeria.

“Again, my name is Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Five days ago, on the 6th of March, 2025, I was suspended. As a senator, I was suspended illegally because I submitted a petition of sexual harassment against the president of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“I thought that by submitting the petition, he would recuse himself and both of us will submit ourselves to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition for a fair and transparent investigation. Unfortunately, I was silenced and I was suspended. I was suspended for six months, amongst many other stringent conditions, such as taking away my security and all the officials, vehicles, and other items handed over to me as a senator.

“My salaries would be cut off. I must not appear anywhere near the National Assembly. And for six months, I’m not to introduce myself or present myself as a senator locally in Nigeria or internationally.

“That means I am here illegally. But I have no other place to go but to come here and speak to you women. Because this is a bigger picture.”

Senator Natasha added: “This is a bigger picture. It depicts the crisis of women’s political representation. My suspension is not just about me. It’s about the systemic exclusion of women from political leadership in Nigeria. Women make up 3.6% of political office-holders.

“And in the Senate, it’s just 2.8. We have 109 men, and only four of us are women. So right now, it’s 108 with only three women. This is a clear case of political victimization, punishment for speaking out against security, corruption, and gender-based violence. The United Nations Declaration 48-104 declares sexual harassment as a form of gender violence.

The Senate actions and assault on democracy. I was elected by my constituents to represent them, yet a few powerful men have unilaterally decided to silence their voices by suspending me for six months. My call for an open and transparent investigation into harassment allegations has been met with hostility instead of accountability.

“If a female senator can be treated this way in the full view of the world, imagine what partners in Nigeria will go through every day, in workplaces and in universities.”