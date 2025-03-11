‘Everyone Knows It’ – El-Rufai Drops Bombshell About Ruling Govt After Joining SDP

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed that the government of the day is responsible for the crisis rocking the opposition parties in the country.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai made the claim in a viral video online while addressing some members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The Ex-Governor stated that the trend of jumping from one court to another is all designed to distract the opposition party leadership from focusing on their own functions.

According to El-Rufai, some people have been contracted to cause problems in the opposition parties.

He said, “The crisis in the Labour Party is caused by the government of the day. Everyone knows it. Jumping from one court to another is all designed to distract the party leadership from focusing on their own functions. The same thing is happening in the PDP, even the NNPP has been targeted for destruction. There are people that have been resourced to go and cause problems in NNPP.

“The last thing I read about the NNPP is that one faction of the party has expelled Kwankwaso and the sitting governor. When you see things like that, you know it is contrived crisis. Which party sacks the sitting governor and the only governor they have? You know, it is contrived. I don’t have the details. I cannot mention this because I don’t have the details.”