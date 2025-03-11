Eric Chelle Names Super Eagles’ Final World Cup Qualifiers Squad

Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle has officially announced his final roster of 23 players for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles selection reflects a blend of experienced internationals and emerging talents, aimed at securing Nigeria’s place in the upcoming World Cup.

The squad features goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali from Chippa United in South Africa and Kayode Bankole of Remo Stars. Both goalkeepers have demonstrated commendable skill and resilience in their respective leagues.

In defence, the roster includes seasoned players such as William Ekong, representing Al-Kholood FC in Saudi Arabia, along with Calvin Bassey from Fulham FC and Olaoluwa Aina of Nottingham Forest, both playing in the competitive English Premier League.

The squad also welcomes Bruno Onyemaechi from Olympiacos in Greece, Bright Osayi-Samuel of Fenerbahce in Turkey, and the Czech Republic-based defender Igoh Ogbu from SK Slavia Prague, who all contribute diverse experiences to the backline.

The midfield is fortified by prominent talents such as Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City and Alex Iwobi from Fulham FC, both known for their tactical intelligence and playmaking abilities.

They are joined by Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium), Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA), and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo of Southampton FC, adding depth and creativity to the midfield. Notably, home-based midfielder Papa Daniel Mustapha of Niger Tornadoes also makes the final squad, reflecting Chelle’s commitment to integrating local talent.

The attacking front boasts a formidable lineup featuring the likes of Victor Osimhen, currently playing for Galatasaray FC in Turkey, and Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan in Italy, both of whom are pivotal in their clubs’ attacking strategies.

Also included are Ademola Lookman of Atalanta FC and Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, alongside Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France), Sadiq Umar of Valencia FC in Spain, and Tolu Arokodare from KRC Genk, Belgium.

The Super Eagles will face group C leaders Rwanda in a crucial match scheduled for Friday, March 21, in Kigali. This will be followed by a home game against the Zimbabwe Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, set for four days later. The Super Eagles aim to secure vital points in these encounters to enhance their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

List Of 23 Super Eagles For Rwanda, Zimbabwe Games

Goalkeepers:

– Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

– Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania)

– Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Defenders:

– William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia)

– Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey)

– Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece)

– Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England)

– Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

– Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

Midfielders:

– Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England)

– Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)

– Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA)

– Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

– Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England)

– Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Forwards:

– Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy)

– Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey)

– Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy)

– Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

– Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France)

– Sadiq Umar (Valencia FC, Spain)

– Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

– Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium)