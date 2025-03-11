[BREAKING] Fubara vs Wike: Tinubu Breaks Silence On Rivers Political Crisis

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has addressed the political crisis rocking Rivers State, urging Governor Siminalayi Fubara to obey the rule of law.

Naija News reports that Tinubu stated this on Tuesday when he received leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Tinubu said he had foreseen the current situation and urged them to return home and work for peace while upholding the rule of law.

“I foresaw the problem we have today,” Tinubu told the delegation.

He advised Fubara to implement the recommendations given to him and respect the rule of law, noting that the Supreme Court remains the highest authority in the country.

The president also called on Niger Delta leaders to support him in achieving this goal.

Naija News gathered that PANDEF attended the meeting with a large delegation, including former governors, senior politicians, traditional rulers, and key regional stakeholders.

Among those at the meeting on PANDEF’s entourage are King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Chairman, Board of Trustees of PANDEF; Obong Victor Attah, Co-Chairman, Board of Trustees of PANDEF; Ambassador Godknows Igali, National Chairman of PANDEF; Senator Seriake Dickson; Professor Mike Ozakhome; former Cross River State governor, Mr Liyel Imoke; former Rivers Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru; former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Timi Alaibe.

Others are Jaja of Opobo, Professor Dandeson Jaja; Senator Ita Enang; Senator Bassey Henshaw; Mrs Ibim Semenitari, former acting Managing Director of the NDDC; Uche Secondus; Senator Andrew Uchendu; National Coordinator of Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSTCOM, Okareme Maikpobi; Niger Delta activist, Ms Ann-Kio Briggs; spokesman of PANDEF, Chief Obiwevbi Ominimini.

Also attending are the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga; Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare; and other aides of the President.