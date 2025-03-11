Spyro Speaks Amid Claims Of Fathering Nengi’s Daughter

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro, has dismissed the rumours of fathering the daughter of Big Brother Naija Star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson.

Naija News reports that Nengi recently announced that she welcomed her first child in February.

Spyro, who has previously revealed that he has a crush on Nengi, shared a photo of the reality TV star on his Instagram page, congratulating her on the new baby’s arrival.

However, Spyro’s congratulatory post sparked speculation that he was the newborn baby’s father.

Reacting to the speculation via his Instagram story on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner wrote, “Nigerians, very ignorant set. Exactly why the rich get richer and the poor get poorer… But then again, what do I even know? Congratulations again, my Nengs.”

Meanwhile, Spyro recently alleged that he is being threatened with his sex tape.

The singer disclosed the development via his Instagram story.

He accused some unnamed religious figures of hiding behind their faith to cover up their deceitful actions.

He lamented that the blackmail attempt came after he confronted an individual online for a wrongdoing.

He said, “Don’t be deceived, the biggest scams and liars are the ones at the top of religious ladders.

“They perpetrate evil and quote holy books to support their wrongs and then the emotional games and threats. The deception is on another level.”