Just In: ‘This Work Must Go On’ – Angry Residents Throw Stones, Teargas Fired As Wike Supervises Demolition In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, oversaw the demolition of sections of the Gishiri community in Katampe District, Abuja.

Speaking during the exercise, Wike stated that the affected structures were built along a designated road corridor, making the demolition necessary after residents failed to relocate despite prior warnings.

He recalled that the FCT Administration had awarded a contract for the construction of a dual carriageway from Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, by NICON Junction, to Wole Soyinka Way, with a completion target set for May.

According to him, funds for compensation had been provided, along with an alternative relocation site for the affected residents.

However, he expressed disappointment that despite these provisions, many residents refused to accept compensation and relocate, thereby delaying the project.

“I have been here more than four times,” Wike said. “We have sat down with the community leaders and told them the need to cooperate with the government so that the contractor will be able to complete the project and hand it over by May.”

He added that traditional leaders had requested an additional week to facilitate relocation, yet the delay persisted.

“However, with all these assurances, it does appear that work is not going on, and I informed the traditional rulers that this work has to go on,” he said.

With the project stalled, Wike emphasized that the government could not allow a few individuals to hinder public infrastructure development.

“No government would fold its arms and allow people to sabotage a project meant for the public interest,” he stated.

He noted that while attending a meeting in Milan, Italy, he had contacted community leaders to inform them that he would personally oversee the demolition to ensure compliance.

“The government has done what is humanly possible by giving the affected persons more than three months to do what is right,” he said. “Are we going to say because of a few people, the government will not do its work?”

Regarding the next steps, Wike instructed the director of compensation and resettlement to engage with the community to explore feasible options for affected residents.

“If they don’t want it, it is their business,” he remarked.

During the demolition, some angry residents reacted by throwing stones at bulldozer operators. Security personnel, including police officers, had to intervene using teargas to disperse the crowd and restore order.