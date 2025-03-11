Just In: Reps Directs NCC To Block All Pornographic Websites In Nigeria

The House of Representatives has instructed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to mandate internet service providers to block access to all websites that host pornographic and obscene content.

Naija News reports that the directive also mandates the NCC to compel all internet service providers to prevent access to such content without delay.

The motion, sponsored by Dalhatu Tafoki, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Katsina State, was debated and passed during Tuesday’s plenary session.

While presenting the motion, Tafoki highlighted that cyber pornography had become a growing global issue and that Nigeria had yet to take sufficient measures to address it.

He emphasized that Nigeria is a “highly religious country” where major faiths prohibit nudity and obscene content.

Tafoki further pointed out that several nations across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East had enacted strict laws banning pornography.

Citing warnings from psychologists and sociologists, the lawmaker stressed the potential dangers of pornography, stating that it could lead to adultery, prostitution, and addiction.

“Renowned psychologists and sociologists around the world have issued stern warnings on the psychological, sociological, and mental consequences of viewing pornographic content,” he said.

Following a voice vote conducted by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, the motion received widespread support from lawmakers.

The House also instructed the NCC to impose penalties on any internet service provider that fails to comply with the directive.