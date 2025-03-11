Arsenal Risk Losing Three Players Ahead Of Champions League Q/F

At least three Arsenal players may face potential suspensions ahead of their upcoming quarter-final clash against either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners are well-positioned to advance to the last eight, leading PSV 7-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie. Mikel Arteta’s squad will play the second leg at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Martinelli, and Raheem Sterling are currently on two yellow cards in the competition, meaning they could miss the next match if they receive another booking.

According to UEFA regulations, players who accumulate three yellow cards before the Champions League semi-finals will serve a one-game suspension. However, any yellow cards will be reset after the quarter-finals.

In other news, Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has expressed his ambition for the club to secure a Premier League title by 2028. His comments come in light of discussions suggesting that the Red Devils may have adjusted their expectations regarding their championship aspirations ahead of their 150th anniversary.

Since Ratcliffe arrived at Old Trafford last summer, Chief Executive Omar Berrada has emphasized a goal of lifting the Premier League trophy by 2028 to celebrate this significant milestone.

Despite the club’s challenges, including compliance with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, high debt, and on-field performance issues, Ratcliffe remains optimistic.

He noted, “I don’t think it’s mission impossible. I believe it’s beneficial to set goals and objectives.” Ratcliffe highlighted the journeys of teams like Arsenal and Liverpool, which took time to restructure and rediscover success, as examples that demonstrate that improvement is achievable.