Rivers Assembly Issue Fresh Directive To Fubara, Summon RSIEC Chairman Over LG Poll

The Rivers State House of Assembly has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd.), demanding his appearance before the House over the conduct of the 2024 local government election.

During Wednesday’s plenary session, presided over by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, the lawmakers warned that failure to comply within the stipulated time would result in a warrant for Enebeli’s arrest.

The Assembly’s directive follows RSIEC’s announcement, fixing Saturday, 9th August 2025, for the Rivers State Local Government Elections.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the RSIEC Chairman and Chief Electoral Commissioner, Enebeli.

The decision was made known after a stakeholders’ meeting was held today, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at RSIEC Headquarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The electoral umpire also unveiled the timetable and guidelines for the 2025 Local Government Elections in the state.

Key stakeholders at the meeting include leaders of registered political parties, traditional rulers, security agencies, religious organisations, media representatives, professional bodies, civil society groups, community-based groups, and members of the public.

Assembly Moves To Review Governor Fubara’s Appointments

In a related development, the House also resolved to formally request Governor Siminalayi Fubara to submit the names of commissioners who were not screened by the Amaewhule-led Assembly before assuming office.