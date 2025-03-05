Just In: RSIEC Fixes New Date For Rivers State LG Elections

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has fixed Saturday 9th August, 2025, for the Rivers State Local Government Elections.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Wednesday by RSIEC Chairman and Chief Electoral Commissioner, Rtd. Hon. Justice Adolphus Enebeli.

The decision was made known after a stakeholders meeting held today, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at RSIEC Headquarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The electoral umpire also unveiled the timetable and guidelines for the 2025 Local Government Elections in the state.

Key stakeholders at the meeting include leaders of registered political parties, traditional rulers, security agencies, religious organisations, media representatives, professional bodies, civil society groups, community-based groups, and members of the public.

Naija News reports that this followed the Supreme Court annulment of the Rivers State Local Government (LG) election held in October 2024.

Recall that the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, assured the people of the oil-rich state that his administration will implement the Supreme Court’s verdict after carefully reviewing its Certified True Copy (CTC).

In a state broadcast last Sunday, Fubara revealed that he has met with his legal team, who expect to obtain the CTC by Friday, March 7, 2025.

He emphasised that his government is committed to upholding constitutional principles and will act in line with the law.