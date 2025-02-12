2baba Shares Video Of Man Whose Ex-Wife Met Someone Better After Leaving Him

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, has shared a video of a man recounting how his ex-wife found a man better than him after they went their separate ways.

The singer reposted the video on his Instastories after confirming his interest in Edo lawmaker, Natasha Igbinedion and his intention to tie the knot with her.

Naija News reports that Natasha is the granddaughter of billionaire businessman, Gabriel Igbinedion and the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly.

2face and his estranged wife, Annie, are currently separated and in the process of getting a divorce.

In the video posted on his Instastories, the man said, ‘’My ex-wife is married for over a decade now to a phenomenal guy who is perfect for her and he is nothing like me. If you met him and met both of us, you would go no one would love both of these guys. Like if you like this flavour, you wouldn’t like this Flavour. Like I am impatient, fast talking, skip to the end. He is a therapist, he is chill, patient, they are perfect together. And I can that as someone who loves and loved her and knows her and knew her.

“I think if we can radically view honestly without jealousy, like this is the love this person needed. It doesn’t mean my love sucks, It just means it wasn’t the right one for this person.’’