Video: I Love Natasha, I Want To Marry Her – 2Baba Finally Opens Up On Relationship With Edo Lawmaker

Veteran Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba has opened up on his relationship with the deputy majority leader of Edo state house of assembly, Natasha Osawaru.

Naija News reports that on Monday, 2baba had made had made an appearance during a plenary session, thereby sparking commotion at the house.

There have been speculations that Natasha might be responsible for his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

However, speaking via a video shared on Instagram page, 2Baba clarified his relationship with Natasha, emphasising that she has nothing to do with his current situation with Annie.

He also expressed his affection for the lawmaker, stating, “Yes, I love her. I want to marry her”.

The ‘African Queen’ hitmaker also defended Natasha, calling her a “young, brilliant, and amazing woman” who has been unfairly labeled as a “home breaker”.

He said, “I said what I said. All of us will be alright… Honourable Natasha, I see she has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names. She has been labelled as a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant and amazing woman.

“She has nothing to do with what’s happening between me and Annie. But I see everybody trying to allegedly want to rope her into everything. Yes, I love her. She is amazing, she is cool, I want to marry her.”