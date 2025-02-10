2Baba Causes Commotion At Edo House Of Assembly Amid Alleged Romantic Relationship With Lawmaker

Nigerian legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has stormed the Edo State House of Assembly during its plenanary session.

Naija News reports that 2Baba’s unexpected appearance comes amid the rumours of affair with Edo lawmaker after announcing divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia

The video making the rounds online, shows that 2Baba’s presence disrupted the plenary as many people were seen flocking around him to take pictures.

The plenanry was also chaotic, as lawmakers and staff struggled to focus on the proceedings amidst the excitement about 2Baba’s presence.

Meanwhile, Nigerian journalist, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, has asserted that women must attain self-reliance in relationships while reacting to the divorce saga between Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

Naija News reports that the ace broadcaster, speaking on her show ‘Real Talk With Kike’, shed light on the complexities of love, sacrifice, and self-worth in relationships, urging women to prioritise self-love over societal expectations.

Kike, wife to Nigerian journalist, Reuben Abati, faulted Annie’s decision to stay in the relationship with 2Baba despite early warning signs.

Atanda-Owo empathised with Annie’s unwavering commitment to love but stressed that women must learn to prioritise their emotional and mental well-being.

Kike also commended 2Baba’s maturity in handling the marriage crisis and not spilling their daily lives issues on social media.