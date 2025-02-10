JUST IN: Lagos Assembly Makes Fresh Announcement

The Mojisola Meranda’s led Lagos House of Assembly has revealed the chairpersons for its standing committees.

Naija News understands that the Speaker, Meranda, announced the chairmen during the plenary session on Monday.

The individuals appointed to lead the committees are: Hon. Temitope Adewale (Business and Rules Committee); Hon. Richard Kasumu (Legislative Compliance Committee); Hon. Setonji David (Ethics, Protocol and Privileges Committee); Hon. Surajudeen Tijani (House Services Committee); and Hon. Stephen Ogundipe (Information, Strategy and Security Committee).

Meanwhile, the camp of the embattled ex-speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, is reportedly plotting to remove the incumbent Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

Recall that after a series of failed attempts to remove Meranda since her emergence on January 13, 2025, there have been a series of permutations to return embattled Obasa to power.

Naija News learnt that inside sources that confided in Vanguard over the weekend said there are indications Meranda will be removed at any moment.

According to the source, the latest plot is to elect a lawmaker from the West, preferably from Ikeja, after the Ifako-Ijaiye candidate declined the offer, along with others who have restated unalloyed loyalty to Meranda.

APC leaders, with a soft spot for Obasa, are reportedly plotting to see to the emergence of a proxy speaker from the Ikeja constituency and, after a few weeks, relinquish positions to pave the way for Obasa’s emergence, who, in turn, is expected to resign for a favoured candidate as speaker.