Obasa’s Loyalists Mount Pressure For Meranda’s Removal As Lagos Assembly Speaker

The camp of the embattled ex-speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, is reportedly plotting to remove the incumbent Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

Recall that after a series of failed attempts to remove Meranda since her emergence on January 13, 2025, there have been a series of permutations to return embattled Obasa to power.

Naija News learnt that inside sources that confided in Vanguard over the weekend said there are indications Meranda will be removed at any moment.

According to the source, the latest plot is to elect a lawmaker from the West, preferably from Ikeja, after the Ifako-Ijaiye candidate declined the offer, along with others who have restated unalloyed loyalty to Meranda.

APC leaders, with a soft spot for Obasa, are reportedly plotting to see to the emergence of a proxy speaker from the Ikeja constituency and, after a few weeks, relinquish positions to pave the way for Obasa’s emergence, who, in turn, is expected to resign for a favoured candidate as speaker.

However, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who spoke anonymously to the aforementioned publication expressed support for Meranda and pointed at some of the misconduct of Obasa, saying, “Why’s no one focusing on the role of Abuja in trying to reinstate him, even with all the infractions and behaving like the elected members must get clearance from Abuja, especially at this stage of our democracy? The matter is being unnecessarily overflogged.

“They even tried to install a proxy to bring him back in a few months.

“Someone making deductions from the allowances of staff, even junior staff, and his colleagues. They behave like they benefit from his negative behaviour.”