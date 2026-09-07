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Being A Politician Is Not A Profession – Lagos Deputy Speaker Warns Nigerian Youths

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By Justina Otio
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Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda
Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda

Key Takeaways

  • Lagos State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, warned Nigerian youths against treating politics as a profession and urged them to build leadership capacity.
  • Meranda gave the advice on Saturday at the second Mentorship Session with HOA 2.0 held at Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA secretariat in Lagos State.
  • She told youths to focus on solving problems, gain relevant skills, embrace technology and artificial intelligence, and avoid trading values for temporary opportunities.

The Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has warned youths against considering politics a profession.

She instead urged youngsters to acquire relevant skills and prepare for leadership.

Naija News reports that she gave the advice on Saturday at the second edition of the Mentorship Session with HOA 2.0, hosted by the Chairman of Igbogbo/Baiyeku Local Council Development Area, Olalekan Aroyewun, and held at the council secretariat, Igbogbo, Lagos State.

She urged youths to prepare themselves for leadership rather than focus solely on securing political positions.

Meranda added, “Do not ask, ‘What position do I want?’ Ask, ‘What problem am I prepared to solve?’ Because transformational leaders are not defined by the office they occupy, but by the difference they make.”

Reacting to a student who expressed interest in becoming a politician, the deputy speaker said politics should not be treated as a profession.

Being a politician is not a profession. That is the truth. It is not a profession,” she said.

She urged youths to acquire relevant skills and prepare for leadership, saying, “If you are not on that table as a decision-maker, you might likely appear on that table as one of the menu items.”

Meranda also encouraged young people to embrace technology and artificial intelligence, noting that the changing economy presented both challenges and opportunities.

Never confuse visibility with impact. Never confuse political access with leadership. And never sacrifice your values for temporary opportunities,” she said.

She charged the youths to lead with purpose, serve with humility, learn with curiosity and stand with courage.

She added, “Your generation does not have to wait for the future. You are already part of building it. And I think the future starts now.”

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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