‘Obasa Will Withdraw Court Case, You Will See Difference In Next Sitting’ – GAC Member, Ajomale

Former chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and a Governor’s Advisory Council member, Otunba Henry Ajomale, has expressed optimism that the State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, will withdraw the suit against his deputy, Mojisola Meranda and other lawmakers over his impeachment.

Naija News reports that Ajomale made this known during the weekend at an award ceremony in Surulere, organised by Broadcasting Talents, Nigeria.

Ajomale, who represented Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the case would be withdrawn from court following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention.

The GAC member assured Lagosians that the crisis rocking the House of Assembly will be resolved amicably, adding a difference would be seen at the next sitting.

He said, “Very soon everything will be alright. You will see the difference at the next sitting. Somebody is aggrieved and he went to court and it is his right to go to court and it is now our own duty since Mr. President has intervened and rightly too because this is his own making because he will not allow it to create a bitter problem.

“This is why he has to intervene. Everything is back to normal. He (Mudashiru Obasa) has been returned as the Speaker and I believe the case will be withdrawn from court in no time, perhaps at the next sitting. You will see the difference.”