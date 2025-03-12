Obasa Files Fresh Corruption Case Against Meranda, Seeks Removal Of Ex-Speaker Title

The leadership tussle in the Lagos State House of Assembly took a fresh twist on Tuesday, as Speaker Mudashiru Obasa filed a corruption case against his brief successor, Mojisola Meranda, at the Ikeja High Court.

Obasa, who was impeached on January 13 over allegations of fraud, high-handedness, abuse of office, and gross misconduct, is now seeking a court ruling to strip Meranda of the official recognition as a former Speaker of the Assembly.

The respondents in the case include members of the Lagos Assembly and Meranda herself.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Lead Counsel for the Assembly, Femi Falana (SAN), informed the court that Obasa’s legal team, led by Afolabi Fasanu (SAN), had submitted additional affidavits containing fresh allegations of fraud against Meranda.

The development prompted Meranda’s counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), to request an adjournment to properly respond to the fresh allegations.

“There are serious fraud allegations in the further affidavits my learned brother referred to. We shall be asking for an adjournment to respond to the new application,” Oyetibo stated.

Obasa Attempts To Change Assembly’s Legal Representation

In a dramatic turn, Obasa sought to replace the House of Assembly’s legal team, introducing Olusola Idowu (SAN) as incoming counsel for the Assembly.

However, Falana opposed the move, citing a Court of Appeal ruling that requires a trial court to first hear and rule on an application for a change of counsel before proceeding with other matters.

Court Adjourns Case, Orders Joint Hearing Of All Applications

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro, who presided over the matter, ruled that all applications, including those seeking injunctions and those challenging jurisdiction, would be heard together at the next sitting.

“All the applications will be taken at once. This includes applications regarding jurisdiction and the injunction request, as well as the application for change of counsel,” Justice Pinheiro ruled.

The case was adjourned to March 17 for the hearing of all pending applications.

The ongoing legal battle between Obasa and Meranda is the latest in a series of political intrigues that have rocked the Lagos State Assembly since Obasa’s short-lived impeachment and subsequent reinstatement as Speaker.