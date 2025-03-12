“Everything Has Been Resolved” – Lagos Lawmaker Reveals After Meeting With Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, held a closed-door meeting with members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, including Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda, at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the legislators arrived in two white buses, led by Deputy Speaker Meranda, while Speaker Obasa arrived separately a few minutes later.

The meeting, coming in the wake of a leadership crisis in the Assembly, was aimed at resolving lingering tensions.

Following the closed-door session, lawmakers were seen singing joyfully, chanting “On your mandate we shall stand” in support of the president as he walked back to his office.

According to one of the lawmakers present at the meeting who spoke with Channels TV, “Everything has been resolved.” However, an official statement is yet to be released regarding the discussions and resolutions.

The Leadership Crisis In Lagos Assembly

The leadership turmoil in the Lagos State House of Assembly escalated on January 13, 2025, when Speaker Obasa was removed by more than two-thirds of the 40-member House over alleged misconduct and other offenses.

His deputy, Mojisola Meranda, was immediately elected as the new Speaker, making history as the first female to lead the legislative arm in the South-West state.

However, Obasa rejected his removal, insisting that it was done in his absence while he was out of Nigeria.

Obasa Reinstated After Weeks Of Tussle

Despite Obasa’s opposition, 36 lawmakers loyal to Meranda stood their ground, maintaining that his removal was final. However, after weeks of intense political maneuvering, Obasa was re-elected as Speaker on March 3, following Meranda’s resignation.

Meranda, who represents Apapa Constituency I, stepped down as Speaker during a plenary session and was immediately re-elected as Deputy Speaker.

Lawmakers praised her leadership style, commending her for fostering peace in the House and for showing strength and humility in adhering to the rules of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

With the intervention of Tinubu, stakeholders believe the crisis in the Lagos Assembly has now been laid to rest, though an official statement is still awaited.