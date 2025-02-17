Video: Mojisola Meranda Breaks Down In Tears As Lagos Assembly Members Declare Support Amidst Leadership Crisis

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, broke down in tears during plenary on Monday in reaction to a declaration of support from her colleagues.

The Speaker, who got emotional, was captured sobbing uncontrollably during the plenary as the other lawmakers hailed her.

Naija News recalls the contention for the Lagos Assembly Speaker’s seat between Meranda and the previously impeached Mudashiru Obasa, took a new turn on Monday when security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Police sealed the offices of Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, her deputy, and the clerk.

Armed DSS officials stormed the Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja, early Monday, restricting access to the offices. By 10 a.m., armed guards had taken full control, conducting thorough checks on all individuals entering the premises.

Obasa’s impeachment, plunged the Assembly into turmoil, with the former Speaker rejecting his removal.

Following the invasion by security operatives on Monday, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly passed a vote of confidence on Speaker Meranda following widespread rumours of her possible resignation.

The lawmaker representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 2, Oladipo Ajomale, moved the motion, affirming the assembly’s trust in Meranda’s leadership.

The motion was seconded by Gbolahan Ogunleye from Ikorodu Constituency 1.

The Speaker was caught on camera sobbing as she got overwhelmed by the declaration of support from her colleagues.

See the video.