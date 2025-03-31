Obasa Shuns Tinubu’s Intervention, Refuses To Withdraw Suit Against Meranda, Assembly Members

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, does not plan on dropping the suit against erstwhile Speaker Mojisola Meranda, and the Assembly members

The counsel to the Speaker, Afolabi Fashanu (SAN) disclosed this in an interview with Punch. He said his team was awaiting the court judgement on the matter and there was no going back.

This is despite President Bola Tinubu’s recent intervention in resolving the leadership crisis at the Lagos Assembly with sources maintaining that part of the settlement was for Obasa to withdraw the suit against his colleagues.

On March 17, 2025, Justice Yetunde Pinheiro of the Lagos State High Court, where the case is being heard, reserved judgment in the suit filed by Obasa, who is challenging the legality of the January 13, 2025 proceedings that led to his initial removal.

The judge heard several preliminary objections by various counsel representing the defendants and said the date to deliver the judgment and rulings would be communicated to parties in due course.

“We are just waiting for the judgment. We don’t know when yet, the court said they will communicate it to us,” Fashanu said on Sunday.

When asked if Obasa was still considering withdrawing the suit, he said, “We have concluded. You’re twisting the hand of the clock back. We have concluded arguments; that one does not arise again. He’s not withdrawing, we have concluded.”