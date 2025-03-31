Obasa Stands Firm On Lawsuit Against Meranda, Lagos Lawmakers Despite Tinubu’s Mediation

The political crisis within the Lagos State House of Assembly remains unresolved as Speaker Mudashiru Obasa continues to push forward with his lawsuit against former Speaker Mojisola Meranda and other lawmakers, despite President Bola Tinubu’s intervention, Naija News has learned.

According to sources familiar with the matter, confusion and concern are growing among APC leaders in Lagos over Obasa’s refusal to withdraw the legal case.

“The truth is that there is uncertainty among the party’s leadership regarding why the Speaker is still in court.

“Honestly, we don’t know why. After President Tinubu’s intervention and their meeting in Abuja, everything about the leadership crisis seemed to have been settled,” a source revealed to SaharaReporters on Monday.

The source further noted that Meranda had already stepped aside in line with the party’s resolution, making Obasa’s persistence puzzling.

“If you know Meranda very well, you will see that she is an easygoing person, not someone who wants the speakership ‘do or die.’ Since the leaders told her to step down in the interest of the party, she relinquished her ambition and did not pursue it further. This is why we don’t know what Obasa wants from the court again. But everyone is observing the situation,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Obasa’s lawyer, Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), has dismissed any speculation that his client is considering dropping the lawsuit.