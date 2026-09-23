APC Expels Lagos Speaker Obasa Allies From Party

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled Chief Ganiyu Kolawole Egunjobi and Azeez Yusuf over alleged anti-party activities and disloyalty to the party.

Naija News reports that Egunjobi and Yusuf are known as allies of Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

The state APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, announced the decision in a statement on Wednesday

Egunjobi and Yusuf had contested the APC primary elections for Agege Constituency I and Agege Constituency II respectively during the party’s 2026 Lagos State House of Assembly primary election.

The two aspirants failed to secure the APC tickets for their respective constituencies.

The party said that after losing the primaries, Egunjobi and Yusuf went ahead to obtain nomination tickets from another political party instead of remaining within the APC.

According to the Lagos APC, their action amounted to anti-party activity and a breach of the obligations expected of members.

The party also rejected their reported resignations from the APC, saying the move came after the alleged offences and amounted to an attempt to avoid disciplinary consequences.

The Lagos APC said members were free to seek elective positions but were expected to pursue their ambitions within the party’s rules and the relevant electoral laws.

It added that members who lose internal party contests were expected to accept the outcome or make use of the available channels for redress rather than move to another political platform during the same electoral cycle.

The party said the disciplinary action was taken under Article 9(5)(II) of the APC Constitution, as amended in 2022.

The Lagos chapter also referred to the 2026 electoral framework and the requirement for political parties and their members to comply with the Electoral Act 2026 and the regulations guiding the electoral process.

Following the decision, the party declared that Egunjobi and Yusuf were no longer members of the APC.

The party also stated that they no longer had the authority to speak for the APC, represent the party, negotiate on its behalf or conduct business with any individual, organisation or institution in the name of the Lagos APC.