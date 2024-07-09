Transfer Update On Leny Yoro, Caleb Okoli, Josep Martínez, Mason Greenwood, Others

Real Madrid are not worried about the possibility of losing Leny Yoro to Manchester United in this summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed today that Lille have accepted Manchester United’s €50 million bid for the 18-year-old centre-back.

It is now left for the French youngster to accept the deal or keep waiting for Real Madrid to come for his signature.

The transfer expert wrote on X: “Real, happy to wait until the deal is done at their conditions… or even happy to sign Yoro as a free agent in 2025.

“It’s up to Yoro, whether he wants to wait for Real or not… by joining Man United now.”

Meanwhile, newly promoted Premier League club, Leicester City have completed the signing of Caleb Okoli for a transfer deal worth €15 million.

After completing his move away from Atalanta, Okoli who is eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria said: “I’m very happy with the choice I made, so I’m very excited to start in the Premier League. Now I’m here in Leicester I’m feeling ready to start with my new team.”

In Italy, Inter Milan have completed the signing of Josep Martínez from Genoa. The Italian Serie A side paid €15 million, including add-ons, to complete to signing of the goalkeeper.

Gabriel Misehouy has completed his permanent move from Dutch club, Ajax to Spanish club Girona. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 18-year-old Dutch attacking midfielder is already in Spain as a Girona player.

Premier League club, Brighton are set to announce the signing of Junior Yalcouye from IFK Goteborg.

Brighton paid the sum of €10 million, including add-ons, to complete the deal for the 2005-born midfielder.

Olympique Marseille have officially submitted a proposal to Manchester United to buy their out-of-favour attacker, Mason Greenwood.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the French side has tabled €30 million for the Englishman.

“Future sale percentage considered crucial by Man United, it can be around 40/50% with the final round of talks now ongoing”, he added.

On the other hand, Manchester United have suffered another setback in their efforts to sign Jarred Branthwaite from Everton.

The Premier League giants offered Everton the sum of £45 million plus £5 million add-ons, but the Merseyside club rejected the offer for the second time in a row.