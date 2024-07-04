Caleb Okoli To Become Latest Nigerian Player At Leicester City

Leicester City are on the verge of completing the signing of a Nigerian-born Italian football star, Caleb Okoli this summer.

Caleb Okoli will become the fourth player of Nigerian descent to join Leicester City in the last five years. Other Nigerian players who had played for Leicester in the said period are Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ademola Lookman.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Leicester have agreed to pay Atalanta the sum of €15 million to seal Caleb Okoli’s deal.

He is expected to be the first signing of coach Steve Cooper’s newly promoted Premier League club.

The 22-year-old centre-back has agreed on personal teams and he is expected to undergo his medical in a couple of days.

Note that Okoli was born in Italy to Nigerian parents. One of his parents is from the Igbo tribe and the other is from the Yoruba tribe.

Despite such a closely knitted affiliation with Nigeria, the prolific centre-back has represented Italy at the under-19, 20, and 21 levels.

He has played 10 times for Italy’s under-19, once for under-20, and 14 times for under-21.

Caleb Okoli started his professional football career at Atalanta on September 1, 2020. He has played on loan at SPAL, Cremonese, and Frosinone where he spent his 2023-2024 season.

Note that Okoli is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria since he hasn’t played for Italy’s senior team in a competitive match.