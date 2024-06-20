Steve Cooper Becomes Leicester City New Manager

Newly promoted Premier League club, Leicester City have confirmed the appointment of Steve Cooper as their new manager.

Leicester City have been hunting for a new manager since Enzo Maresca who led them to return to the Premier League after the just-concluded season, decided to move to Chelsea earlier this month.

They finally settled for Steve Cooper who has experience coaching a couple of clubs in English football. Recall that the 44-year-old Welsh tactician coached Nottingham Forest from 2021 to 2023 after coaching Swansea City from 2019 to 2021.

Earlier today, June 30, 2024, Steve Cooper signed a three-year deal with Leicester City which is expected to keep him at the club until June 30, 2027.

After signing the deal, Cooper said: “I am really excited and proud to be appointed Leicester City’s first-team manager.

“This is a fantastic club with a rich history and passionate supporters. I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I’m looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League.”

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “We are delighted to welcome Steve to Leicester City. His vision for the team, including his ability to develop players and implement a dynamic style of play, is very much aligned with our aspirations for the club.

“As a leader, he has the ability to build on the strong relationship that has been forged between our fans and our team, strengthening a bond that will be vital to us re-establishing the club in the Premier League.”