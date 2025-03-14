Premier League To Get Seven Slots In Next Champions League Season

The Premier League may see up to seven teams participating in the Champions League next season.

Naija News learnt that UEFA plans to grant an additional slot in the 2025/26 Champions League to two European leagues this season, contingent upon the performance of their teams across all UEFA competitions.

This development would include the top five teams in the Premier League, along with the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League, should they finish outside the top five.

For the Premier League, the top four teams, along with the fifth-placed club, could secure direct entry into the Champions League. Furthermore, the winners of this season’s Champions League and Europa League will also earn a spot in the 2025/26 Champions League, provided they have not already qualified based on their league standings.

As of this weekend, the top five Premier League teams are Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the quarter-final fixtures for this season’s UEFA Europa League have been officially confirmed, following the thrilling completion of the Round of 16 matches held on Thursday night, March 13.

In an impressive display at Old Trafford, Manchester United triumphed over a determined Real Sociedad, defeating the visitors 3-1 in a Europa League match marked by aggressive play, ultimately securing their progression with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

The Red Devils will now prepare to take on the French side Lyon, who showcased their firepower with a staggering 7-1 aggregate win against FCSB, firmly establishing themselves as formidable opponents.

Tottenham Hotspur staged a remarkable comeback, overcoming a 1-0 deficit against AZ Alkmaar to clinch a 3-1 victory in front of their home crowd in North London. Under the guidance of manager Ange Postecoglou, the Spurs will now face off against Bundesliga contenders Eintracht Frankfurt for a coveted place in the semi-finals.

In a gripping encounter, Rangers managed to advance past Fenerbahce after a dramatic penalty shoot-out. After securing a 3-1 victory in Turkey, the Scottish side faced an unexpected challenge at home, losing 2-0 in front of their fans. However, they showed resilience and composure during the penalties to emerge victorious.