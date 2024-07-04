Erik Ten Hag Extends His Contract With Manchester United

Manchester United have finally extended the contract of their manager, Erik ten Hag, until June 30, 2026.

Erik ten Hag has been the coach of Manchester United since 2022 and his initial contract with the club was expected to expire on June 30, 2025.

Due to how abysmal the 2023-2024 Premier League campaign ended for Manchester United, there were strong reports that the club’s management led by British billionaire and the side’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe wanted him out.

Recall that in the said season, Manchester United crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage and also finished 8th in the Premier League.

But the saving grace for Erik ten Hag was leading United to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Their FA triumph earned them a spot in the Europa League ahead of next season.

The 54-year-old Dutch tactician has now gotten an opportunity to prove himself more under the leadership of Sir Ratcliffe.

“I am very pleased to have reached an agreement with the club to continue working together,” Erik ten Hag said after extending his contract with Manchester United.

“Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.”

United’s sporting director Dan Ashworth, added, “This group of players and staff have already shown they are capable of competing and winning at the top level; now we need to do it more consistently.

“With our strengthened football leadership team now in place, we are looking forward to working hand-in-hand with Erik to achieve our shared ambitions for this football club.”