Premier League Explains Why Tarkowski Wasn’t Red Carded In Merseyside Derby

The Premier League has issued a statement explaining the rationale behind referee Samuel Barrot’s decision not to issue a red card to James Tarkowski.

Most football enthusiasts expected the referee to issue a red card to Tarkowski following his controversial tackle on Alexis Mac Allister during the first half of the Merseyside derby in the Premier League on Wednesday night, April 2.

The incident occurred just outside the penalty area, where Tarkowski launched himself into a challenge against Mac Allister. Following the tackle, the Liverpool midfielder was left in considerable pain on the ground, prompting a review from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team.

After a thorough examination, the VAR officials determined that Tarkowski’s challenge did not rise to the level of serious foul play required for a sending-off.

The Premier League’s Match Centre later clarified the decision on social media platform 𝕏, stating, “The referee’s decision to issue a yellow card for a reckless foul by Tarkowski was reviewed by VAR, which concluded that while there was contact, it occurred in the follow-through after Tarkowski had played the ball and was categorized as reckless.”

While the VAR officials deemed the challenge as reckless, not all observers shared this viewpoint. Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville provided a stark critique, labeling the tackle as “horrible” and asserting, “There was no need for him to follow through in such a manner.”

This incident has sparked a broader discussion about the consistency of officiating decisions in the league, as differing opinions arise from players, pundits, and fans alike.