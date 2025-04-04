Kevin De Bruyne Says Goodbye To Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has officially announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the current 2024-2025 season.

In an emotional open letter addressed to the people of Manchester, Kevin De Bruyne revealed that these will be his final months as a Manchester City player.

The 32-year-old Belgian midfielder, who has been an integral part of the club’s success over the past decade, expressed his deep gratitude to Manchester City, the fans, and the city itself.

“Football led me to all of you and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people… gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what—we won EVERYTHING”, Kevin De Bruyne wrote on his Instagram story earlier today, April 4.

The Belgian international also spoke about the impact Manchester has had on his family. He wrote, “Suri, Rome, Mason, Michèle, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family. ‘Manchester’ will forever be on our kids’ passports—and more importantly, in each of our hearts. This will always be our HOME.”

De Bruyne’s departure marks the end of an era for Manchester City. His contributions to the club’s golden period under Pep Guardiola have solidified his place as a City legend. Guardiola himself has often praised De Bruyne for his professionalism, work ethic, and game-changing performances.

While De Bruyne has not yet revealed his next destination, speculation is already mounting regarding his future. Some reports suggest a potential move to Saudi Arabia, while others believe he may seek a new challenge in Europe or even return to his native Belgium.

Manchester City fans will now cherish the final moments of De Bruyne’s career at the club. With City still competing for major silverware this season, the midfield maestro will aim to leave on the highest note possible.

“Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter,” De Bruyne concluded. “Let’s enjoy these last moments together!”

Since joining Manchester City from the German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in 2015, Kevin De Bruyne has made 413 appearances, scored 106 goals, and provided 206 assists across all competitions. His contributions have been instrumental in Manchester City’s success, helping the team secure numerous titles, including:

Six Premier League titles (2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23, 2023/24)

Two FA Cups (2018/19, 2022/23)

Five League Cups (2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21)

One UEFA Champions League title (2022/23)

Three English Super Cups (2018/19, 2019/20, 2024/25)

One FIFA Club World Cup (2024)