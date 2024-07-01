Manchester United Release 2024-2025 Home Kit

Premier League giants, Manchester United have released their home kit for the 2024-2025 season after a mixed 2023-2024 campaign.

As usual, the 2024-2025 Manchester United home shirt comes in the club’s traditional red colour with white stripes on the shoulders and the neck areas.

The club’s logo maintained its traditional position on the upper right-hand side of the shirt, while the makers of the sportswear, Adidas placed their logo on the upper left-hand side.

Unlike last season when the main shirt sponsor was TeamViewer, the newly launched Manchester United home shirt comes with the name and logo of Snapdragon.

Note that Snapdragon is a multinational company which has its headquarters in San Diego, California, USA. It creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology.

In September 2023, the Red Devils and the company entered into a £60 million shirt sponsorship deal which will kick off this summer.

Away from the shirt design, the home shorts of the men’s team came in all white colour but the players’ number is designed in black. The women’s shorts come in all black colour and the numbers are written in white.

The new Manchester United home kit for the 2024-2025 season are currently on sale on the club’s official website and that of Adidas.

The prices for the kit vary. But one can buy it for as low as 111 dollars to 145 dollars depending on the size.