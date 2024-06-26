Manchester United Set To Welcome Mason Greenwood Back At Old Trafford

Premier League giants, Manchester United, are reportedly willing to welcome English forward, Mason Greenwood back to the club this summer.

Mason Greenwood was seen as the golden jewel of Manchester United until a rape and assault scandal interrupted his dream.

Even though Greenwood’s girlfriend, Harriet Robson, who instituted the rape and assault case against him, withdrew the suit and resumed her relationship with the footballer, some Manchester United fans didn’t want him back at the club.

Hence, he had to move to Getafe on a season-long loan. During his loan spell at the club, the 22-year-old forward scored 10 goals and provided 6 assists in 36 games in all competitions.

Advertisement

The Spanish La Liga are reportedly making efforts to keep him with them for another season on loan but Manchester United are reportedly not interested in the proposal.

Hence, the Old Trafford-based side are “prepared to welcome Greenwood back” to the club this summer, according to the Mirror.

United’s plan is to sell the out-of-favour England international for a transfer fee worth £40 million.

Advertisement

Clubs across Europe especially Italian clubs have been pushing for Mason Greenwood’s signature. Reports claimed that Lazio recently made a £30 million bid for the forward but United turned it down.

Napoli and Juventus are also said to be keenly interested in Greenwood who has just a season left on his current contract with United.