‘Details Of Erik ten Hag’s New Contract With Manchester United Revealed’

The management of Premier League side, Manchester United, is set to extend the contract of the club’s coach, Erik Ten Hag, after a series of back-and-forths.

A British publication, UK Mirror has reported that Manchester United has tabled a two-year contract for Erik ten Hag which the Dutchman is set to agree upon.

The publication claimed that the deal will earn the Dutchman a whooping £27 million in two seasons.

Recall that Ten Hag signed a three-year deal with Manchester United ahead of the 2022-2023 season. The old deal which still has a year left has been paying him £9 million per season.

In his first full season at Old Trafford, he managed to lead the club to finish in the top four and qualify for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Unfortunately, the said season didn’t end as well as expected as United crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage and also failed to finish in the top four.

They however ended the season with the FA Cup title which earned them a place in the Europa League and contributed to United’s decision to retain him amid calls for his sack from different quarters.

In Erik ten Hag’s new deal which will keep him at Old Trafford until June 30, 2027, the Dutchman is expected to work with a former player of the side, Ruud van Nistelrooy as the head coach, while the former Ajax coach will remain the club’s manager.

This new deal is expected to be sealed in the coming days as the Red Devils start preparing for their pre-season tour.