Ruud van Nistelrooy Resigns As PSV Manager With Immediate Effect

The head coach of PSV Eindhoven, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has decided to step down from his role at the club with immediate effect, and assistant coach Fred Rutten has been named as a temporal replacement.

Ahead of PSV’s last game of the season which is against AZ Alkmaar on Sunday, May 28, the former Manchester United star told his squad that he has decided to resign.

According to a statement from the Dutch club, Ruud van Nistelrooy decided to abandon his post because he felt he was not getting enough support “within the club”.

The club also claimed that the resignation letter from the 46-year-old Dutch tactician came ahead of a scheduled meeting with the club’s board to discuss his future on Sunday.

After taking over in March 2022, Van Nistelrooy won both the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup for PSV.

The retired Netherlands international left PSV in the second spot in the Eredivisie table with 72 points in 33 games, 10 points below first-placed Feyenoord with a game to go.

To secure a place in the Champions League qualification phase, the team must defeat AZ Alkmaar this weekend.

“Van Nistelrooy told the first-team squad and coaching staff that he would be stepping down with immediate effect, due to a lack of support within the club,” a statement from PSV issued on Wednesday read.

“PSV regrets his decision and is grateful to him for winning the Johan Cruijff Shield and the Dutch Cup, and hopes to finish the season in second place.”