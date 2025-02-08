Van Nistelrooy Blames Officiating For Leicester’s FA Cup Defeat To Man United

Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy expressed his disappointment with the officiating following his team’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night.

Van Nistelrooy and his boys took an early lead at Old Trafford with a goal from De Cordova-Reid in the first half. However, United equalized through Joshua Zirkzee in the second half, and Harry Maguire scored a late winner with a header in the 93rd minute.

Van Nistelrooy pointed out that Maguire appeared to be in an offside position when Bruno Fernandes delivered the free kick. Unfortunately, as there was no VAR available at this stage of the competition, the goal was allowed to stand.

Reflecting on the match with ITV, the former Manchester United player stated, “We were not defeated in Fergie time, but rather in offside time. This decision was unnecessary; with VAR, even a few centimeters can be decisive, and this was an offside of half a meter. It’s tough to accept, as the team performed well enough to earn a draw, which could have led to extra time and potential penalties.”

He praised his team’s performance, noting, “We started strongly and pressed United effectively. We were stable on the ball and deserved our 1-0 lead at halftime. Despite the second half involving increased pressure from United, we managed to handle it well. We deserved to move into extra time and continue the battle.

“Decisions like these at our level can be challenging to accept.”

On the other hand, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim emphasized that the last-minute victory against Leicester City was not simply a case of ‘Fergie time’. The Red Devils struggled in the first half, failing to record a shot on target for the second time this season.

After falling behind due to De Cordova-Reid’s goal just before half-time, the team rallied with Zirkzee’s equalizer and Maguire’s late header, securing the win just before the final whistle.

Amorim remarked, “We had to maintain belief until the end, but this match was not defined by Fergie’s time. Our performance needed improvement both with and without the ball.”

He took responsibility for the team’s performance, stating, “As a coach, I must ensure that we strive to do better. When a team does not perform up to expectations, it falls on me. Our focus now is to analyze and learn from this game to enhance our performance in the matches ahead.”