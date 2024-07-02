Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 2nd July 2024

The Federal Government has announced that the Governing Councils of Federal universities, polytechnics and other tertiary institutions will be inaugurated on July 4, 2024.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst the rejection from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) regarding the composition of the newly constituted governing councils for federal universities across Nigeria.

According to Prof Osodeke, the new list of council members is dominated by retired politicians rather than experts in academia or relevant fields.

ASUU’s national President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, expressed concerns last week in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, highlighting a worrying trend in the appointment process.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu approved the reconstitution of the Governing Councils and Boards of federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

In an earlier statement, the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Nnamdi Mbaeri, noted that the approval was given for the effective management of Nigerian tertiary institutions across the country.

According to Punch, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Aisha Maikudi, announced the inauguration date during her acceptance speech on Monday, while assuming the institution’s affairs.

A total of 560 individuals were appointed to the governing councils and boards of Federal Government-owned tertiary institutions.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, on Monday, disclosed that the death toll from the suicide bomb attack in Gwoza area of Borno State on Saturday has risen to 31.

According to Shettima, 42 persons were brought to the specialist hospital, but 14 have been discharged after receiving treatment.

The Vice President noted that 26 are still receiving treatment.

Shettima, who made a personal donation to all the victims, condoled with the families of those killed by the multiple explosions.

He also conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to Gwoza people and Borno State.

The Vice President was in the company of the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Babagana Kingibe, Senator Ali Ndume, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, former Nigerian Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmed Jidda, the Director General of NEMA and other government functionaries.

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has lamented the dysfunctionality of the Nigeria Police amid growing calls for a more efficient and responsive police system.

The Senate Leader pointed out that, as currently constituted, the police were not set up to succeed in Nigeria.

Bamidele, who also serves as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, noted that any police structure that does not reflect Nigeria’s federal realities cannot effectively address the root causes of the country’s security challenges.

He made these remarks on Monday during the 2024 Distinguished Personality Lecture Series, co-organized by the Department of Political Science and the Institute of Legislative Studies at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

During the session, Bamidele analyzed various socio-economic and political factors contributing to the dysfunctionality of the Nigeria Police and proposed solutions to these issues.

He cautioned against the frequent deployment of the armed forces without adhering to the 1999 Constitution and criticized the establishment and operation of state-level vigilante groups and security outfits without a national legal framework.

Bamidele emphasized that deploying the armed forces for internal law and order contradicts their constitutional mandate and undermines Nigeria’s image as a stable democracy.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has told the Senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe, to go and hang herself on a transformer if she is not happy with what he is doing in the FCT.

Wike also declared that he is not asking to be anybody’s friend, but his focus is on doing the job for which he was appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister said this on Monday in response to an earlier claim by the Senator that FCT residents are not impressed with Wike’s performance. She had alleged that Wike is out of touch with the needs of the FCT residents.

According to her, the FCT has no schools, no hospitals and lacks potable water.

However, Wike, in response, told her that he is not in office to please her, adding that he has done well within the short time of his appointment.

He also questioned the contributions of Senator Kingibe to the welfare and development of the FCT/Abuja residents since she assumed office as their legislator in the National Assembly.

Wike went ahead to challenge Kingibe to contest the FCT seat again in 2027 if she thinks she’s popular.

A confident Wike assured that she would lose the election, saying what happened the last time would not repeat itself.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has clarified that the commission lacks the constitutional authority to conduct local government elections, except in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking on the sidelines of a two-day induction retreat for INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Lagos on Monday, Yakubu addressed calls for INEC to be granted the responsibility of conducting local council elections, labeling it a ‘constitutional matter.’

Yakubu emphasized that without the necessary constitutional amendments, INEC would continue to focus solely on organizing national and state elections.

He acknowledged the advocacy for INEC to oversee all elections but stressed that constitutional changes are required for this to occur.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dismissed claims of a helicopter crash in Kaduna state, stating that it was an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) belonging to NAF that crashed in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reported that residents had said that the helicopter crash took place in the early hours of Monday at Taimi village, near Rigachikun.

The eyewitnesses, who claimed the pilot emerged from the wreckage, told reporters that a team of military officers from the Nigerian Air Force arrived promptly to secure the area and carry out an initial investigation.

However, in a statement, the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, said it was a UAV and not a helicopter as earlier believed.

Gabwet noted that a preliminary investigation has since commenced to ascertain what may have caused the mishap.

The Nigerian Customs Services (NCS), on Monday, intercepted a 40ft container laden with various categories of arms and nine containers loaded with codeine at Onne Port, Rivers State.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, who displayed the intercepted weapons and drugs to newsmen at Onne, Rivers State, said the weapons were brought into the Country from Turkey.

He said the weapons and drugs were concealed in fairly used clothes.

According to him, some persons arrested in line with the seizures are still in detention and would be prosecuted.

The Federal High Court judge in Abuja, Justice James Omotosho, has dismissed the fundamental human rights suit filed by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, against the Federal Government.

Naija News reports that Kanu had sued the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Department of State Service for N1 billion in damages for alleged rights violations.

The IPOB leader, in the suit marked FHC/CS/1633/2023, claimed that the DSS and its Director General violated his right to a fair hearing by allegedly preventing his lawyers from having unhindered interactions with him while he was being detained in preparation for his defence in his criminal trial.

According to Punch, Justice Omotosho, while delivering judgment on the suit on Monday, held that Kanu failed to provide credible evidence to sustain his claims that his interactions with his lawyers were interfered with.

The judge also said there was no evidence that Kanu was denied unhindered access to his lawyers or that the DSS officials had eavesdropped his conversations with his lawyers, which constituted a breach of his right to a fair hearing.

Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, a parent company of Penstock Limited, which is in charge of the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant in Niger State, has denied claims that there was an explosion at the plant.

Earlier reports had claimed that the power plant was hit by an explosion in the early hours of Monday and some workers on duty had sustained injuries of different degrees.

However, speaking via a statement titled: “Fake News of an Explosion at Zungeru Hydro Power Plant” the management of MESL stated that the plant was intact.

The statement which was shared on X insisted that the news being circulated was a false and mischievous report.

In the statement, the board and management of the Zungeru Hydro Power Plant were also said to have reassured the public that “the Zungeru Hydropower Plant is intact and continues to power Nigerian homes and businesses after successfully concluding a 15-day test run that remarkably boosted power supply to the grid.”.

The Nigeria Police Force has debunked claims that the Inspector-General, Kayode Egbetokun, is lobbying to extend his stay in office.

The Police, in a statement on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the report, which claimed the IGP is attempting to extend his stay in office through the ‘Police Act Review and Extension of Service’, is a distortion of facts.

Naija News reports the proposed amendment to the Nigeria Police Act 2020, which is currently before the National Assembly, seeks to extend the years of service for Police officers from 35 to 40 years, and the age limit from 60 to 65 years.

However, a report claimed the current IGP, Egbetokun, introduced the bill in order to extend his stay in office.

In response, Adejobi clarified in his statement that the bill didn’t originate from Egbetokun, as it was originally introduced during the 8th Assembly.

He added that the motive of the bill is to enhance the effectiveness and relevance of the Police Force as well as improve the conditions of service for police officers.

Adejobi urged members of the public to disregard sensationalized and unverified reports concerning happenings in the Police Force.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.