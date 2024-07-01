‘If You’re Angry, Go And Hang Yourself On A Transformer’ – Wike Replies Senator Kingibe Of Labour Party (Video)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has told the Senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe, to go and hang herself on a transformer if she is not happy with what he is doing in the FCT.

Wike also declared that he is not asking to be anybody’s friend, but his focus is on doing the job for which he was appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister said this on Monday in response to an earlier claim by the Senator that FCT residents are not impressed with Wike’s performance. She had alleged that Wike is out of touch with the needs of the FCT residents.

According to her, the FCT has no schools, no hospitals and lacks potable water.

However, Wike, in response, told her that he is not in office to please her, adding that he has done well within the short time of his appointment.

He also questioned the contributions of Senator Kingibe to the welfare and development of the FCT/Abuja residents since she assumed office as their legislator in the National Assembly.

Wike went ahead to challenge Kingibe to contest the FCT seat again in 2027 if she thinks she’s popular.

A confident Wike assured that she would lose the election, saying what happened the last time would not repeat itself.

See the video.