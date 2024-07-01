IGP Egbetokun Not Lobbying To Extend His Tenure – Adejobi

The Nigeria Police Force has debunked claims that the Inspector-General, Kayode Egbetokun, is lobbying to extend his stay in office.

The Police, in a statement on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the report, which claimed the IGP is attempting to extend his stay in office through the ‘Police Act Review and Extension of Service’, is a distortion of facts.

Naija News reports the proposed amendment to the Nigeria Police Act 2020, which is currently before the National Assembly, seeks to extend the years of service for Police officers from 35 to 40 years, and the age limit from 60 to 65 years.

However, a report claimed the current IGP, Egbetokun, introduced the bill in order to extend his stay in office.

In response, Adejobi clarified in his statement that the bill didn’t originate from Egbetokun, as it was originally introduced during the 8th Assembly.

He added that the motive of the bill is to enhance the effectiveness and relevance of the Police Force as well as improve the conditions of service for police officers.

Adejobi urged members of the public to disregard sensationalized and unverified reports concerning happenings in the Police Force.

The full statement reads: “The Nigeria Police Force is deeply perturbed by the dissemination of false information across various media platforms, notably the distorted publication by Sahara Reporters, regarding the proposed amendment to the Nigeria Police Act 2020. This amendment seeks to extend the years of service for Police officers from 35 to 40 years, and the age limit from 60 to 65 years.

“The misleading publications allege that IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun personally initiated this bill to prolong his tenure as the 22nd indigenous Inspector General of Police, and has allegedly invested significantly in lobbying lawmakers to facilitate its passage.

“It is vital to clarify unequivocally that the bill was originally introduced during the 8th Assembly but did not progress beyond the initial stages before the Assembly’s dissolution. It is standard legislative practice to review and update laws to align with current national realities.

“It is regrettable that certain media outlets and their sponsors have chosen to propagate baseless accusations, ignorantly disregarding the fact that any modification to existing legislation is designed to enhance its effectiveness and relevance.

“To understand the true motivations behind this initiative, one need only look at the Inspector-General’s of Police steadfast commitment to reforming the Nigeria Police Force. His advocacy for this bill stems from a genuine belief in its potential to improve the conditions of service for police officers and thereby bolster security nationwide, rather than seeking personal gain. It comes from the place of duty rather than benefit.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that the tenure of an Inspector General of Police is already prescribed as four years, with the President being the sole authority empowered to remove an IGP before the completion of his tenure.

“The Nigeria Police Force urges the public to exercise caution and discernment when consuming information, particularly from sources known for sensationalism and unverified claims. Such misinformation not only misleads but also detracts from constructive dialogue and efforts towards meaningful police reform.

“All well-meaning members of the public and strategic stakeholders are hereby enjoined to disregard these falsehoods and instead lend their support to political and legislative endeavors aimed at improving police services and ensuring the safety and well-being of all Nigerian citizens.”