Why INEC Can’t Conduct Local Government Elections – Yakubu

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has clarified that the commission lacks the constitutional authority to conduct local government elections, except in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking on the sidelines of a two-day induction retreat for INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Lagos on Monday, Yakubu addressed calls for INEC to be granted the responsibility of conducting local council elections, labeling it a ‘constitutional matter.’

Yakubu emphasized that without the necessary constitutional amendments, INEC would continue to focus solely on organizing national and state elections.

“The same section of the constitution that establishes INEC also establishes the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), and we cannot take over their duties,” Yakubu explained.

He acknowledged the advocacy for INEC to oversee all elections but stressed that constitutional changes are required for this to occur.

Currently, INEC’s mandate extends to conducting local government elections only in the FCT, involving six area council chairmen and 62 councillors.

Yakubu expressed pride in the regularity and efficiency of these elections within the FCT.

“For now, INEC can only conduct the local government elections in the Federal Capital Territory with six area council chairmen and 62 councillors.

“We are encouraged by what we have done, but as for taking over state elections, the constitution has to be amended, and we are not there yet,” he stated.